Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.48. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 237,340 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadway Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

