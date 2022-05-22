Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.47. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $2.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBC opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $56.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.