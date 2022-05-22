Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $355.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.56 million to $369.72 million. GDS posted sales of $288.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after buying an additional 1,261,960 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after buying an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $53,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. 2,232,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,784. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $81.81.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.