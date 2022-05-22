Brokerages Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Griffin Securities raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 2,237,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.90. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

