Brokerages Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLNO remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 626,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.42.

About Soleno Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

