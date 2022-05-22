Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37. S&P Global reported earnings of $3.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.68 to $13.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $342.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.62. The firm has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $322.20 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

