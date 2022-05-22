Brokerages Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will announce $117.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.66 million to $117.71 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $107.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $470.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.91 million to $474.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $495.94 million, with estimates ranging from $495.42 million to $496.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 60.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSQ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 20,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,504. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.71. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

