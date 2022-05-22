Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $12.30

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $59,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. 2,097,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. Angi has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

