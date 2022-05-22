Brokerages Set Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Target Price at $37.71

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

CDUAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Canadian Utilities stock remained flat at $$31.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

