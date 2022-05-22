Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $334,017.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,008,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,029.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

