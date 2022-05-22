Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) PT at $274.62

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWG. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.76) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NWG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,844. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

