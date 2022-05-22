Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT at $25.00

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,324,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.