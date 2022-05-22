Bulldog Investors LLP Buys 12,300 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in The New Ireland Fund were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 129,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.31. 1,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

