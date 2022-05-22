Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Shares in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000.

NASDAQ:IVCBU remained flat at $$10.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

