Bulldog Investors LLP Buys Shares of 125,000 Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,484,000.

ALSAU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

