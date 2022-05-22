Bulldog Investors LLP Grows Stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. The Taiwan Fund accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 2.81% of The Taiwan Fund worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,741,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 2,374.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. 4,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,901. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

