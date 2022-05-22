Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $758,000 in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARIZU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,000.

Shares of Arisz Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.09 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19. Arisz Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

