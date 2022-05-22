Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases 160,321 Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) by 172.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,321 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.98% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SWAG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. 10,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

