Bulldog Investors LLP Raises Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,062 shares during the period. Landcadia Holdings IV makes up about 1.4% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.87% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV stock remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. 21,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,937. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

