Bulldog Investors LLP Raises Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,850 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 0.9% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. 2,203,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,592 shares of company stock valued at $345,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

