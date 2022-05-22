Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 3,055 Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHAC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 499,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 226,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.94.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.