C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $202,000 in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 1,296,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,466. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.42. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.