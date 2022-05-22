C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $235,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.76. 2,205,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,775,703. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.