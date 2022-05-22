C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,568 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 50,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,394,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,097. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

