Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,749 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 301.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $166.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

