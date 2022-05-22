Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Price Target to $2.00

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRAMF opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. TPCO has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, capsules, tinctures, topicals, and body care products.

