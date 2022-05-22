Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.17.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$48.62 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$45.87 and a 52-week high of C$62.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.