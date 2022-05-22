Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. Capri posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $41.68. 2,032,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 239.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 7.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

