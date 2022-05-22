Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $489.14 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion and $489.14 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00105650 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00303836 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

