Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,447.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDF. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF remained flat at $$1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 361,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,924. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

