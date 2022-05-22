Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Catalent makes up about 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $89,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $100.19. The stock had a trading volume of 839,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,966. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.