Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Catalent makes up about 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $89,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CTLT traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $100.19. The stock had a trading volume of 839,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,966. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.
Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
