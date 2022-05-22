CBC.network (CBC) Price Hits $0.0159 on Top Exchanges

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CBC.network has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. CBC.network has a market cap of $2.48 million and $84,898.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

