Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of CLLS opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 312.64%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

