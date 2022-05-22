Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 64,603 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Life Storage worth $169,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI opened at $109.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.43. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.42 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.