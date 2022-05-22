Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,771 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $168,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,559,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 214.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,154,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,258,000 after purchasing an additional 786,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

MTCH opened at $76.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.87 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.