Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,441 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Zebra Technologies worth $157,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $325.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $309.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.