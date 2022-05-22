Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $172,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $252.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.72 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

