Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $165.68 Million Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of ON Semiconductor worth $165,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 190,787 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

