Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 224,921 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,921 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $150,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,059,000 after acquiring an additional 246,002 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,567,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 50.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,314,000 after acquiring an additional 650,225 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.