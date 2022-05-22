Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEMI. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

