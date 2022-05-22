Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEMI. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $7.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
