Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
