Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

