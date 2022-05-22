Chia Network Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.92 or 0.22359282 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00488338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033342 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008484 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

