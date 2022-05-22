Chia Network (XCH) Reaches Market Cap of $241.16 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,739.92 or 0.22359282 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00488338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033342 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.