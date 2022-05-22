Chia Network (XCH) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

