Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,817. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

