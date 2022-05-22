Citigroup Reiterates Sell Rating for TUI (LON:TUI)

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.63).

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.48) on Wednesday. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 166.70 ($2.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 444 ($5.47). The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 232.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.