Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $296.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

