Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Holdings Reduced by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,729 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.28% of Clarivate worth $42,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,053,000 after purchasing an additional 164,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

CLVT stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.48. 3,794,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,005. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

