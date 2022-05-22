Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will report sales of $176.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $177.30 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $146.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of COLB stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.78. 660,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,982. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

