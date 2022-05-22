Comparing Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Rating) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hoku and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 5 0 2.71

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,417.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hoku and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoku N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises -1,921.25% -317.81% -79.57%

Risk & Volatility

Hoku has a beta of -11.89, indicating that its share price is 1,289% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hoku and Eos Energy Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $4.60 million 13.26 -$124.22 million ($2.80) -0.40

Hoku has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Hoku on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hoku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

